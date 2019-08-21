9,610 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. 7,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.