85,000 Shares in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

PLX stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

