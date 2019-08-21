800 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,001,000 after buying an additional 520,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after buying an additional 167,284 shares during the period. Bodenholm Capital AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,012,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,443,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.54. 6,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $371.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Fair Isaac news, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $2,923,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,038 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.67, for a total value of $360,881.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,990.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,276 shares of company stock worth $28,057,760. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

