$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to report sales of $50.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $187.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.60 million to $193.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $214.33 million, with estimates ranging from $206.70 million to $224.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,725 shares of company stock worth $818,436. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,056,000 after acquiring an additional 555,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after buying an additional 116,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 343,023 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $749.71 million, a P/E ratio of -140.41 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

