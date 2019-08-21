4,037 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 509.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $203.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

