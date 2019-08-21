$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.14 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $52.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 50,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 925,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,837. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

