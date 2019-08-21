$397.58 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $397.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.20 million and the lowest is $392.07 million. SLM reported sales of $356.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,026,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,579,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SLM by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,392. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

