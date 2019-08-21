$33.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.16 billion to $34.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $33.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $136.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.07 billion to $137.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.82 billion to $141.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

