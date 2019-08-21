$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Franklin Financial Network reported sales of $30.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full-year sales of $129.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $130.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 104.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 67,375.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,896. Franklin Financial Network has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $411.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

