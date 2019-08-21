$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $16.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.16. 28,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

