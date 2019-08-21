2,650 Shares in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Post by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,175,000 after acquiring an additional 309,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Post by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Post by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,853,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. 5,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

