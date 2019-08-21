$240.80 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $240.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.40 million and the lowest is $230.82 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $211.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.25. 135,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,905. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

