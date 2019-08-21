2,397 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, insider John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $400,730. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. 715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,402. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

