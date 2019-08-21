$224.65 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $224.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $226.40 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $184.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $880.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $883.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. 2,556,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,030. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $132.85.

In other news, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $103,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,688 shares in the company, valued at $454,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,885 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.