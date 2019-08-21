$222.87 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $222.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.63 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $194.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $925.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.81 million to $929.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $910.07 million, with estimates ranging from $828.01 million to $955.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.91. 288,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $13,326,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,120.2% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 212,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 195,166 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

