$21.01 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report $21.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $21.65 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $88.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.53 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.70 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $122.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 63.86% and a negative return on equity of 167.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 221,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,464. The stock has a market cap of $372.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.27. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 816,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,443.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $119,458.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at $664,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,360 shares of company stock worth $364,275 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.