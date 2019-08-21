2,066 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 63.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FedEx by 39.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,452 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in FedEx by 269.9% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.98. The company had a trading volume of 368,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.49. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

