$2.67 EPS Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.06. Caci International reported earnings of $3.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caci International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.56.

CACI stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Caci International has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $219.95.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 250 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 2,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $514,479. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caci International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caci International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caci International by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Caci International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Caci International by 1,312.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

