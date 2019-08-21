$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,319. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 257,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 42.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 105.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 381,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $547,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

