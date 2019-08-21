$17.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $17.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 billion and the lowest is $16.84 billion. Facebook reported sales of $13.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $70.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.37 billion to $71.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.62 billion to $89.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.55. 7,310,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $180.80. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,886 shares of company stock worth $202,031,242. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,592.0% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 190,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 179,145 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

