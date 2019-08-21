1,660 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.96.

BABA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.94. 4,524,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,564,710. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $444.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

