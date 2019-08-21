$157.83 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce sales of $157.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $146.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $615.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.40 million to $625.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $667.21 million, with estimates ranging from $655.50 million to $677.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 169,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.