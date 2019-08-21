$157.83 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce sales of $157.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $146.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $615.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.40 million to $625.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $667.21 million, with estimates ranging from $655.50 million to $677.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 169,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.