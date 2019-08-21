1,377 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $149.23. 29,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average is $146.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

