137 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,128 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.65. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

