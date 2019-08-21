12,493 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $56,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,331,000 after acquiring an additional 798,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $39,785,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

