$122.68 Million in Sales Expected for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will announce sales of $122.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.78 million and the lowest is $122.58 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group reported sales of $105.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $521.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $562.19 million, with estimates ranging from $556.84 million to $567.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFRG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 111,242.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 844,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 17,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $267.26 million, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.