$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.13 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $43.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.19 billion to $43.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.87 billion to $46.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.73. 876,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,656. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.17.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

