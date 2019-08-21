10,733 Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 610.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 781.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 94.3% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

