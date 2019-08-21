$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Hawaiian posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 1,600,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

