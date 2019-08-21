-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PLSE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,175. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 108,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

