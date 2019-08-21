$0.49 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

HAFC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,785. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $562.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $173,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $221,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

