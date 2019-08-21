-$0.37 EPS Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.33). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $408.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.