$0.22 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. G-III Apparel Group also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $47.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 654,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 37,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $942,121.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,514,163.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

