$0.03 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,632,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 25.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 44.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Materialise by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $939.17 million, a PE ratio of 270.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.50. Materialise has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

