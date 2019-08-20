Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. 1,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,059. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $166.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.