Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $257,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 31,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,735. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $220,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423 over the last three months.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

