Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 290 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $18,528,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Rogers by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Rogers by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.05. 73,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

