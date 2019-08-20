Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,806 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3,157.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 710,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 688,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,610. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,530. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Buckingham Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

