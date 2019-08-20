Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $320,000 Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 107,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 56.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNR. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

