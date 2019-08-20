Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $298,000 Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $73,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,662,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,944,000 after acquiring an additional 594,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 870.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $7,359,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 34.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,793. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.27. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $248,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,618 shares of company stock worth $3,761,920. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.