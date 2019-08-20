Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $228,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,067.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 326,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 1,264,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,546. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

