ZPER (ZPR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,609.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,609.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00357511 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,701,316 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Allbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

