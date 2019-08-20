ZMINE (ZMN) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $6,746.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00352768 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006743 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 240,328,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,505,975 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.