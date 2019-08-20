ZelCash (ZEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $318,121.00

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $318,121.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00877073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00245575 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003533 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003713 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 73,584,950 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.