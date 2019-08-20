Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.44. 420,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.98. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,192.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,154 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

