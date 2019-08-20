Zebi (ZCO) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit and IDEX. Zebi has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $142,335.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 615,069,617 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

