Zealium Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Zealium has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $25,686.00 and $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018056 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 10,756,763 coins and its circulating supply is 9,756,763 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

