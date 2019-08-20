ZB Hits Market Capitalization of $57.68 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003319 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, ZB has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. ZB has a total market capitalization of $57.68 million and $78.93 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,198,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

