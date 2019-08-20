Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $829,473.00 and approximately $27,616.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zap has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.12 or 0.04724136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

