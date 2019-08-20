Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $381,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 981.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period.

TH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

